Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teens injured after wrapping car around tree

by Luke Mortimer
28th Jan 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have reportedly avoided serious injury after a car lost control on a roundabout and slammed into a tree on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Brockman Way at Pacific Pines about 11.45am.

The Holden sedan collided with a tree on the median strip while travelling northbound, crumpling the passenger side of the vehicle.

A teenage male driver suffered a laceration while a teenage female passenger was left with abrasions.

She was stuck in the car and had to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The teens were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enduro rider revved up by Sportsperson of Year honour

        premium_icon Enduro rider revved up by Sportsperson of Year honour

        Motor Sports After battling serious injury for a number of years, this South Burnett competitor is keen to get back on his bike in 2020.

        New-look dance studio sets the ‘barre’ high

        premium_icon New-look dance studio sets the ‘barre’ high

        Sport Dancers set for another big year thanks to new-look studio with a new floor, barre...

        Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        premium_icon Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        Local Faces She might only be 17 but Brenna Prendergast’s list of achievements is inspiring.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days