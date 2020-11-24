Teens loot Murgon business, ride off with dirt bikes

TWO teenagers have landed themselves in hot water after CCTV footage allegedly captured them forcing their way into a Murgon shopfront and riding off with a couple of dirt bikes.

Officers were called to the local business on Macalister Street about 11pm on Wednesday, November 18. Police will allege two teenage boys damaged the front window of the shop and stole two KTM dirt bikes.

CCTV allegedly shows the teens leaving the business with the dirt bikes.

On November 20, Cherbourg police arrested a 13-year-old Cherbourg boy, who will stand before Murgon Children’s Court at a later date charged with break and enter and 11 additional traffic-related offences.

On November 23, detectives from Murgon charged a second 13-year-old boy in relation to the break and enter.

He was charged with seven offences, including break and enter, and will appear in Nanango Children’s Court at a later date.