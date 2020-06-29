Temporary interruption to Nanango water supply

Nanango residents are being advised of a temporary interruption to water supply in the vicinity of Fitzroy St.

THE South Burnett Regional Council have advised residents of a temporary water interruption in the Nanango area.

The disturbance to the water supply is currently impacting several properties along Fitzroy Street - between Appin and Alford streets.

The interruption is a result of reactive maintenance in the area and council staff are currently working to rectify the situation.

The South Burnett Regional Council anticipates that water will be restored to the affected properties by approximately 12pm.