HUGE RUBBISH BLAZE: Ten fire crews attended the scene of a rubbish inferno in Blackbutt on July 8. Picture: File
Ten fire crews fight to contain Blackbutt inferno

Sam Turner
9th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
TEN fire crews raced out to the scene of a rubbish inferno at the Blackbutt waste and recycling facility last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the blaze began around 7.30pm on Farrington Rd, after it was reported a large number of tyres were on fire.

“We had ten crews go out to that one, and it was extinguished around 8.20pm,” she said.

“Several crews stayed until 9.30pm as a precaution in case it reignited, and will be returning this morning as another safety measure.”

No one was transported to hospital.

