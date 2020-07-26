Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
News

Ten more deaths as Victoria virus cases soar

26th Jul 2020 11:46 AM

Victoria has recorded about 459 new cases of coronavirus today, and ten deaths.

The new deaths include one man in his 40s.

Seven of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities.

Three women aged in their 70s and 80s are among the deaths, and seven men aged from their 40s to 80s.

The Victorian death toll now stands at 71.

There are currently 4233 active coronavirus cases across the state, with 560 linked to aged care facilities.

There are 228 Victorians in hospital, 42 of which are in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the 381 coronavirus cases among healthcare workers pose a challenge to Victoria's healthcare system.

coronavirus editors picks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Born and bred Kingaroy runner to attempt first marathon

        premium_icon Born and bred Kingaroy runner to attempt first marathon

        Sport A Kingaroy runner will attempt his first marathon at the Wondai Running Festival.

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Queenslanders work and play

        80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

        premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Runners race for the finish in Wondai

        News It was an actioned packed morning for day one of the Wondai Running Festival.

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River Walk opens to the public

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River Walk opens to the public

        Council News After years of gestation, the highly anticipated Burnett River walkway development...