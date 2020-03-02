Ten year old local girl chases her sporting dreams

TEN-YEAR-old Jenali Bolden from St John’s Lutheran School in Kingaroy has big plans to achieve all her sporting dreams.

Jenali has grown up in Kingaroy and her favourite school subject is PE.

“I love PE because it involves sport and I love playing almost every sport,” Jenali said.

“After I finish school I would like to work at the Australian Institute of Sport or be a sports’ coach.”

Jenali already has a huge number of impressive sporting achievements under her belt.

“I have represented St John’s Lutheran School, South Burnett and Wide Bay in athletics and cross country up to state championship level,” she said.

“In the next couple of months I have the Little Athletics State Championships, the St John’s Cross Country Carnival and the South Burnett Basketball Trials.”

Jenali has qualified for the allowable maximum of five events at the upcoming Queensland State Championships at the Queensland State Athletics Centre (QSAC) March 13 to 15.

She will be competing in:

100m sprint, 80m hurdles, triple jump, discus, shot put

At the Regional Championships she came first in hurdles, shot put, and discus (broke regional record), second in 100m, third in triple jump. She also had the top four placings at the Regional Championships qualify – to compete at the State Championships.

Jenali said to her International Women’s Day was an important opportunity for women to celebrate being equal.

“To me feminism means everyone being treated the same,” she said.

“I have role models such as world and olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson and AFL player Tayla Harris.

“But the women in my daily life that inspire me are my Mum, my friends and family, my coach Esther and my teachers at St John’s.

“An inspiring woman is someone who encourages others and brings out the best in a person.”

Jenali said success was about working towards achieving your goals.

She has been doing this and has many big goals for the year.

“I train a number of times each week in my sports and athletics to achieve my sporting goals and to support my teammates,” she said.

“I am also part of the St John’s Lutheran School Leadership Team this year as the Boomdooma Junior House Captain.”