Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Burnett Regional Council has extended the date for tenders to be due. PHOTO: FILE
South Burnett Regional Council has extended the date for tenders to be due. PHOTO: FILE
Council News

Tenders for pre-qualified suppliers extended

Jessica Mcgrath
14th Apr 2020 2:00 PM

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council is establishing a register of pre-qualified suppliers to facilitate effective co-ordination of repeat contractor engagements.

New tenders are invited for suitably qualified and experienced contractors for the following pre-qualified supplier panels: SBRC 18/19-14 Traffic Management and SBRC 18/19-15 Civil Works.

Suppliers can register their interest and tender application via www.lgtenderbox.com.au.

Submissions are to be suitably endorsed, marked and lodged as per tender documents.

Tender deadlines have been extended from Tuesday, April 21 to 2pm on Tuesday, April 28.

For more information or to obtain instructional documents on how to apply for the new procurement platforms, please contact the council procurement co-ordinator on 4189 9100 or email lreidy@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

south burnett regional council south burnett regional council public tender
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News THERE’S never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders

        Drug user imprisoned for ‘shocking’ traffic history

        premium_icon Drug user imprisoned for ‘shocking’ traffic history

        Crime Police had to swerve to avoid offender before he ‘wrapped a car around a tree’.

        NAMED: Who was fined in Murgon court

        premium_icon NAMED: Who was fined in Murgon court

        Crime Who appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court, what they did and the fine they received.