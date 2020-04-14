Tenders for pre-qualified suppliers extended

South Burnett Regional Council has extended the date for tenders to be due. PHOTO: FILE

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council is establishing a register of pre-qualified suppliers to facilitate effective co-ordination of repeat contractor engagements.

New tenders are invited for suitably qualified and experienced contractors for the following pre-qualified supplier panels: SBRC 18/19-14 Traffic Management and SBRC 18/19-15 Civil Works.

Suppliers can register their interest and tender application via www.lgtenderbox.com.au.

Submissions are to be suitably endorsed, marked and lodged as per tender documents.

Tender deadlines have been extended from Tuesday, April 21 to 2pm on Tuesday, April 28.

For more information or to obtain instructional documents on how to apply for the new procurement platforms, please contact the council procurement co-ordinator on 4189 9100 or email lreidy@southburnett.qld.gov.au.