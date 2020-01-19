Tennis champ Stan Wawrinka hints at retirement

Swiss tennis champion Stan Wawrinka has signalled his retirement from tennis but not before he makes a return to the top of the game.

Currently ranked 15 in the world, 34-year-old Wawrinka goes into the Australian Open with the driving ambition to return to the top 10 after starting this season ranked 45th in the game.

"I feel like I am lucky to still play tennis, to be at this level, to travel the world and see so many places and I want to enjoy the maximum until it is done," he said. "I am soon to be 35 so for sure I am closer to the end."

Stan Wawrinka practices ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Par. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty Images

The end must be a daunting prospect for the multiple Grand Slam champion.

"I do think (about retiring) without being worried about it," he said.

"If I want to be at the top level and win tournaments, I need to be fully focused on the moment and cannot think too much about the past and about the future.

"I know I am close from the end and it will happen but before that I will give it everything I still have."

He took time out of his Aus Open preparation to catch up with Confidential as an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck and will on Monday open its La Maison Piper-Heidsieck champagne bar at the Grand Slam Oval in Melbourne.

Stan Wawrinka is an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck.

Of life after tennis he continued: "It doesn't scare me. I know it is going to be difficult because I love what I am doing but one day you have to stop."

Wawrinka however said he is "where I want to be" in terms of getting back into the top 10. His round one match in the tournament is against Damir Dzumhur, who is ranked at 92.

"I know that if I can get a few runs I will be dangerous but before that the first round is someone I know well. It depends on me.

"I know that I will have the key on the match because I know what I have to do and how I have to play."