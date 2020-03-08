Tennis QLD hitting aces with development program

FIRST SERVE: Alex Smith focusing in on hitting a lethal serve. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

OVER 40 competitors stepped up to the baseline at the Kingaroy tennis courts for the second instalment of Tennis Queensland's Junior Development Series on Saturday..

The JDS aims to develop and educate young players through a series of nine tournaments located throughout the Sunshine Coast and South Burnett regions.

VOLLEY: Josh Moody attacking at the net with a volley. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Tennis Queensland north coast regional manager Cameron Whiting said the tournaments are all about giving young players an introduction into competitive tennis.

"The JDS series offers an insight into competitive tennis and gives players an opportunity to build up some game time," Whiting said.

"These events are a lot of fun and bring a lot of players to a number of different clubs, which is especially beneficial for the country clubs like Kingaroy.

"We have an official umpire walking around throughout the day providing feedback and information where required."

Players officiate their own games with both singles and doubles matches on display.

Tennis Queensland club development officer Nick Todorov said the JDS is an excellent opportunity for young players to get some match experience.

"Players compete in age groups from U11s-U17s and play three or four games throughout an event," Todorov said.

"These events are essentially entry level tournaments and for a lot of these kids it's their first time competing.

"It's all about giving them match experience and unlike ranking tournaments, players are not eliminated after a loss and play three or four games regardless of results."

BACKHAND: Isaac Richardson with a double handed backhand. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Points are accumulated throughout the year with a Sunshine Coast regional team selected off point rankings at the end of the season.

The Sunshine Coast regional team will then travel to Rockhampton to compete against seven other regions at the QLD championships in October.

Round three of Tennis Queensland's Junior Development Series will take place April 18-19 at the Kawana Tennis Club on the Sunshine Coast.

For more information regarding the junior development series visit Tennis Australia.