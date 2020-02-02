Terrifying coronavirus footage uncovered

WARNING: Distressing

A grainy video has emerged that shows body bags and hospital staff in full hazmat outfits treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

The covert footage was shot by Chinese man Fang Bin who was arrested by police for taking the video.

In the video Mr Bin goes to a van outside the hospital and counts eight body bags piled on each other before he steps inside the wards.

Once inside Mr Bin finds more bodies lying in the corridors waiting for people to move them outside.

Bilingual titles added. 8 bodies in 5 minutes! More are lying inside to be moved out. Somebody secretly shot this video from No. 3 Hopital in #Wuhan during #coronarovirus #武汉肺炎

Mr Bin was eventually released by police and had his computers confiscated but was allowed to keep his mobile.

Mr Bin posted another video to Twitter where he confessed he was still afraid he may get arrested again and that all Chinese people needed to stand together.

"I have been saying that my safety relies on everyone. It's useless to be fearful. It's useless to beg them. The more you fear, the more they do things this way. The only way out is that everyone stand up," he said.

Mr Bin's journey was posted on Twitter by Chinese journalists Jennifer Zeng who has been using her platform to share videos of the outbreak.

One of the other videos on Ms Zeng's account showed police arming themselves with guns.

Ms Zeng questioned the logic of police arming themselves as they would not be able to shoot or control the virus.

However a later video appeared on her page suggests the arming was to deal with citizens in the area.

A woman somewhere in China was arrested in a supermarket for allegedly not wearing a mask.

The footage has not been verified but it appears to show a woman without a mask being forcibly removed from the supermarket by two policeman.

It is not the first video to show how tough police are being on people suspected of having the virus.

Another video circulating on Twitter shows a distressed woman screaming as police try to take her away.

It is believed that the woman is infected with the coronavirus and police were attempting to take her to quarantine as she screams "I don't want to go".

More and more videos are emerging on social media from inside the virus zone and are being shared widely across various platforms.

One video shows people unloading a helicopter with what is believed to be supplies for the city.

Wuhan is currently in lockdown and it has been reported that residents in the city are struggling to access food.

The videos come as the official death toll from the virus rises to over 300 in China with a suspected 14,300 cases nationwide.

The World Health Organisation expected that number to rise significantly and a recent study suggested that as many as 75,815 people could be infected in Wuhan.

AUSTRALIAN RESPONSE

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared before the press on Saturday announcing unprecedented control measures that would see all non-Australians travelling from mainland China barred entry.

The official government advice is now that Australians "do not travel" to mainland China.

Mr Morrison said that the government would evacuate all Australians in Wuhan to Christmas Island.

The evacuation remains subject to Chinese approval but all Australian citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to board the flight.

Before boarding passengers will undergo a screening and anyone with a temperature reading over 37.3 degrees celsius will not be allowed on the plane.

An email to evacuees said that there would be a number of check points en route to the airport and all passengers needed to wear supplied face masks.

"Should passengers cough or sneeze during the flight, please cough or sneeze into your hands and use hand sanitiser afterwards," the email said.

Evacuees were initially told by the government that they would need to pay $1000 for the flight to Christmas Island.

The Qantas plane is too large to land at Christmas Island so will be diverted to Darwin. Picture: QUINTON TURNER

However Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC's Insiders program that Mr Morrison had been given "incorrect advice" and Australians would be evacuated without having to pay the fee.

"They're not going to be charged," Mr Frydenberg said.

"It's very clear that the advice that we got originally was incorrect."

Mr Frydenberg's announcement came less than an hour after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton defended the $1000 charge.

Mr Dutton told Sky News on Sunday morning that there was precedence for the charge and many would have paid over that for a return commercial flight.

"There is also a precedence as I am advised from [the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] that in [similar] circumstances people before have paid a sum of money," said Mr Dutton.

"I don't think it's inappropriate that there is that charge," he said.

The Qantas evacuation flight is scheduled to take off on 3 February and will touch down in Darwin before the government makes arrangements to take passengers to Christmas Island.

Passengers will spend two weeks in quarantine before being allowed to return home.

The Qantas 747 flight will one of the last from the airline who will cease all flights to mainland China from 9 February.