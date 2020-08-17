Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Terrifying moment man run over trying to stop ute thief

by Brayden Heslehurst
17th Aug 2020 4:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have released shocking footage of the moment a man was run over by a ute on Brisbane's bayside.

A 45-year-old man is still in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after the robbery with violence at Manly West on Sunday.

Police are appealing for any information following the robbery, which happened just before noon.

The video shows 45-year-old man, who has driven his ute into a driveway on Peregian Close, when another man approached him from a black Toyota Corolla parked in the street.

Man approaching ute in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police
Man approaching ute in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police

A struggle took place between the two men before he drove off in the car, a silver Toyota Hilux.

The ute's driver then attempted to stop the man before he was run over by the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Man tries to stop his ute from being stolen in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police
Man tries to stop his ute from being stolen in robbery at Manly West. Picture: QLD Police

The Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned in Amberjack St.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information, who could identify the man or the Toyota Corolla to contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Crime From drink driving to drug possession, this is what Blackbutt police dealt with last week.

        WEEKEND WRAP: Second half slump loses Saints the match

        Premium Content WEEKEND WRAP: Second half slump loses Saints the match

        AFL Despite a half time lead, both the men and women’s teams lost matches on the...

        Man's alleged attempt to clean up street fight with mop

        Premium Content Man's alleged attempt to clean up street fight with mop

        Crime It will be alleged up to eight men were involved in the scuffle, with one man...

        BaconFest won’t leave pork lovers hungry during ‘ham-demic’

        Premium Content BaconFest won’t leave pork lovers hungry during ‘ham-demic’

        Whats On Despite BaconFest being cancelled, there’s still plenty for bacon-lovers to enjoy...