Test your sports knowledge with this quick sports quiz

Undated: Generic photo of a hand writing a question mark on a piece of paper.

AS SPORT continues to take a back seat, test your sports knowledge with these quick and easy sports trivia questions.

1. Which former Murgon Mustang currently plays for the North QLD Cowboys?

2. Which Australian beach volleyballer was born in Kingaroy?

3. What year did the South Burnett Saints form?

4. Who won the 2018 South Burnett Rugby League competition?

5. Which South Burnett Football club have won seven of the past eight premierships?

6. Name the former South Burnett cricketer who now plays for the Melbourne Stars?

7. Which South Burnett rugby league club did NRL player Matt Ballin come from?

8. Who won the 2014 NRL grand final?

9. Who was the first cricketer to accumulate 100 runs and take 10 wickets in the same Test match?

10. Which international cycling event is held annually in South Australia?

11. Which Australian sportsperson is known as the ‘Great White Shark’?

Answers:

1. Gavin Cooper; 2. Taliqua Clancy; 3. 2013; 4. Nanango Stags; 5. Nanango Panthers; 6. Holly Ferling; 7. The Kingaroy Red Ants 8. South Sydney Rabbitohs; 9. Alan Davidson; 10. The Tour Down Under; 11. Greg Norman