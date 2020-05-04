Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Undated: Generic photo of a hand writing a question mark on a piece of paper.
Undated: Generic photo of a hand writing a question mark on a piece of paper.
Sport

Test your sports knowledge with this quick sports quiz

Tristan Evert
4th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS SPORT continues to take a back seat, test your sports knowledge with these quick and easy sports trivia questions.

1. Which former Murgon Mustang currently plays for the North QLD Cowboys?

2. Which Australian beach volleyballer was born in Kingaroy?

3. What year did the South Burnett Saints form?

4. Who won the 2018 South Burnett Rugby League competition?

5. Which South Burnett Football club have won seven of the past eight premierships?

6. Name the former South Burnett cricketer who now plays for the Melbourne Stars?

7. Which South Burnett rugby league club did NRL player Matt Ballin come from?

8. Who won the 2014 NRL grand final?

9. Who was the first cricketer to accumulate 100 runs and take 10 wickets in the same Test match?

10. Which international cycling event is held annually in South Australia?

11. Which Australian sportsperson is known as the ‘Great White Shark’?

Answers:

1. Gavin Cooper; 2. Taliqua Clancy; 3. 2013; 4. Nanango Stags; 5. Nanango Panthers; 6. Holly Ferling; 7. The Kingaroy Red Ants 8. South Sydney Rabbitohs; 9. Alan Davidson; 10. The Tour Down Under; 11. Greg Norman

south burnett sport sports trivia
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        premium_icon READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

        Community Organisers adapt to pandemic by hosting event in a new capacity this year.

        FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

        Business After servicing the region for the past 25 years, South Burnett Hire and Sales is...

        LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

        premium_icon LABOUR DAY LIST: Who is open for business

        News Here are all the South Burnett businesses who have kept their doors open despite...

        PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        premium_icon PARTY’S OVER: Unit broken into for house party

        Crime Rowdy crowd shows “blatant disrespect” for laws the night before coronavirus...