Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied picture obtained on February 22, 2020 of a NSW Police detective and a 27-year-old Thai woman who was arrested over an alleged $9 million-dollar fraud and money laundering syndicate targeting the Thai-Australian community across NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied/NSW Police Media) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Supplied picture obtained on February 22, 2020 of a NSW Police detective and a 27-year-old Thai woman who was arrested over an alleged $9 million-dollar fraud and money laundering syndicate targeting the Thai-Australian community across NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied/NSW Police Media) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Crime

Thai community targeted by ‘$9 million fraud ring’

by Brenden Hills
22nd Feb 2020 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Thai woman has faced court over an alleged $9 million fraud and money laundering ring after being arrested by a NSW Police strike force.

Siriluck Fatima Chimmalee, 27, appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after being arrested in Strathfield South, in Sydney's inner west, on Friday morning.

 

Siriluck Fatima Chimmalee, 27, was scheduled to face Parramatta Bail Court.
Siriluck Fatima Chimmalee, 27, was scheduled to face Parramatta Bail Court.

She is facing three counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception - a charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Police will allege she used social media to target the Thai-Australian community and advertise inflated rates for exchanging money.

Court documents state between November 2016 and January 2018 she purported to be licensed money remitter when she allegedly convinced the victim to hand over $1.8 million.

A Louis Vuitton bag seized in the raid. Picture: NSW Police
A Louis Vuitton bag seized in the raid. Picture: NSW Police

Over the same time period police alleged she portrayed an image of success and affluence to deceive people in trusting and trading with her to collect another $2.6 million by posing as a legitimate money remitter with a relationship with major banks.

During the searches, officers seized high-end women’s bag and shoes. Picture: NSW Police
During the searches, officers seized high-end women’s bag and shoes. Picture: NSW Police

Police allege between October 2017 and November 2018 Chimmalee retained $4.9 million by telling a woman public holidays, banking limits and the freezing of her accounts prevented access to the funds.

 

Officers seized 15 pairs of high-end
Officers seized 15 pairs of high-end

The arrest follows a one-and-a-half year investigation by Strike Force McKeon into reports of fraud and money laundering.

NSW Police raided two properties on Friday and seized high-end fashion and clothing items and electronics.

Chimmalee did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

She will face Burwood Local Court on Tuesday.

women’s shoes and designer bags.
women’s shoes and designer bags.

More Stories

Show More
crime fraud money laundering thai

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Northern Stars outshone the Southern Bulls

        premium_icon GALLERY: Northern Stars outshone the Southern Bulls

        Cricket Round one of the South Burnett Cricket Association Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge had the next generation of cricketers come out swinging.

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        premium_icon Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        Pets & Animals After a rough start, ‘puppy farm’ dogs find shelter … and love

        CARPE DIEM: I gave blood for the first time today

        premium_icon CARPE DIEM: I gave blood for the first time today

        Opinion Here’s what happened and why you should roll up your sleeve too!