Thank you to the South Burnett

I LOVE reading and writing.

I’ve loved reading for as long as I can remember.

The first book I fell for was Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Since then I’ve been hooked.

I started writing when I was in primary school. I used to write short stories and news articles for my mum to read over.

I truly believe one of the best things you can do for your mind is to read.

It doesn’t matter what you read if you’re reading with an open yet critical mind.

I try to read as much different content as possible.

I love reading the news online and in print, memoirs, fantasy fiction, classic literature, coming of age stories, crime, and much more.

I read every day for work and for pleasure.

My favourite way to start the day is with a cup of coffee and a newspaper, and my favourite way to unwind after a long day is with a book and a cup of tea before bed.

Reading is my ‘me time’ and my own form of self love.

Along with reading I also have my love of writing.

I was fortunate to be able to work in a job where I loved what I did.

Through my love of writing and community news I’ve also discovered a love for the South Burnett.

I’m the education, health, and real estate reporter and I’ve grown a real passion for these topics in the South Burnett through my work.

I love nothing more than meeting up with a community member for a yarn, especially when it’s going to be a story I know the South Burnett will be excited for too.

I’m very disheartened this is all coming to an end.

But thankfully we still have a few weeks to go.

Please get in touch if you have a cracker yarn that needs to be told. We’re gearing up for a ripper last few editions