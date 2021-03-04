The $100k Roosters coach training the Storm

Two conflicting stories surrounding Cooper Cronk’s recent sighting at Storm training has created shockwaves at the Roosters.

NRL legend Cooper Cronk has created shockwaves at the Sydney Roosters after joining his old club Melbourne Storm for a training session this week to help their halves and leadership group.

The former champion halfback, who is an assistant coach at the Sydney Roosters, travelled to Melbourne on Wednesday to join old Storm teammate Billy Slater "running the session."

He was also at the club's season launch.

Photos of Cronk with Storm superstar five-eighth Cameron Munster were posted on the club's social media accounts, with the caption: "Coops and Billy running today's session - you love to see it."

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Cronk has a contract at both clubs but did not tell the Roosters about the training session.

The Daily Telegraph understands the Roosters pay the former premiership winning halfback a six-figure sum to help coach Trent Robinson with the coaching of the halves in what they thought was an exclusive deal.

Luke Keary (L) and Cooper Cronk at Roosters training. Picture: Brett Costello

Cooper Cronk with Cameron Munster at Storm training. Picture: Instagram

A Roosters official rang Cronk's manager George Mimis when the photos were posted on social media by Storm's communications team.

The Storm's general manager of football Frank Ponissi has confirmed Cronk works closely with their halfback Jahrome Hughes and the club's leadership group.

"It's not the first time Cooper has been down here - he's got a couple of roles across the club. He's done a fair bit of work with Jahrome Hughes and our spine.

"He did a bit with our leaders on Wednesday. He does a lot with our corporates on the sponsorship side as well.

"He couldn't do too much last year because of the lockdown but he spoke to Jahrome a fair bit on the phone. He does Zoom calls with sponsors too.

"He came down for our season launch in the corporate role and stayed for the session. He was outstanding."

The Daily Telegraph has confirmed Cronk is on a lucrative arrangement with Storm as a corporate ambassador, not as a coaching consultant.

Cronk ran part of what was an open session in front of sponsors, members and corporate guests.

Cooper Cronk (L) and Billy Salter at Storm training. Picture: Instagram

The Daily Telegraph spoke to his manager George Mimis about the situation.

His story was different to that of Ponissi.

"It's very clear - Cooper was down there for the executive club launch," Mimis said.

"He's a corporate ambassador and his work at the Roosters is different to that.

"He was invited onto the field by Ryan Hoffman. He wasn't dressed in any Storm apparel."

When told Ponissi had spoken of his mentoring role, Mimis said: "He does some work from time to time but doesn't have a formal role with the football department."

