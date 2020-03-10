Menu
NAMED: Here are all 25 names due to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court today.
The 25 people due to face Murgon Court today

Kate McCormack
10th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
POLICE prosecutor Pepe Gangemi is in for a busy day at Murgon Magistrates Court with 25 different people due to face 89 charges collectively.

The list of names is as follows:

  1. Mr John Robert Aiton
  2. Carl James Aubrey
  3. Cohen Jason Arthur Beggs
  4. Kevin Michiel Raymond Chant
  5. Desma Rita Chapman
  6. Nathan Troy Cobbo
  7. Ross James Cornish
  8. Mr Mark Anthony Daley
  9. Tamara Yvonne Davidson
  10. Mareki Edith Grace Doctor
  11. Mrs Alyson Imelda Gayton
  12. Elita Lyn Gilbert
  13. Mr Michael James Grant
  14. Daniel James Hawkins
  15. Ms Minnie Mertil Isaacs
  16. Miss Kristy Maree Marshall
  17. Mr Aaron James Minett
  18. Kacee Maddison Oberle
  19. Mr Daniel Raymond Purcell
  20. Miss Tabitha Lavener Elive Simpson
  21. Kaleb Jack Stolzenberg
  22. Connor Matthew Swain-Edwards
  23. Perry Vince Tapau
  24. Steven Graham Wigg
  25. Mr Sholto Benjamin Keegan Wilson
murgon crime murgon magistrates court police prosecutor pepe gangemi south burnett court south burnett crime
