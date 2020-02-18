The 35 people appearing in Murgon court today
THE following 35 people are all due to make an appearance at Murgon Magistrates Court today:
Mr Alastair Wayne Anning
Carl James Aubrey
Kelly Anne Blinco
Arthur Robert Martin Carlo
Nathan Chapman
Nathan Chapman
Ross William Clampit
Billy-Jack Anthony Clevens
Jamal Davidson
Jamal Davidson
Tamara Yvonne Davidson
Tareta Davidson
Mr Terrence Wayne Davidson
Trevor Ralph Davidson
Janet Ann Maree Donas
Mr Rodney Brian Fisher
Mr Shawn Joseph Fisher
Kerrod James Frahm
Mr Henry Paul Gyemore
Daniel James Hawkins
Michael Dennis Heath
Mr Michael William Hinds
Sheree Jessica Hopkins
Bryce Andrew Mayne
Mrs Maria Luisa Meneses
Melissa Marie Mitchell
Christopher Paul Purcell
Christopher Paul Frank Purcell
Daniel Raymond Purcell
Mr Daniel Raymond Purcell
Ms Shya Heather Cheryl Slinger
Marjorie Lee Stafford
Benjamin Robert Charles Stewart
Mr Dwayne Phillip Van Oostveen
Daniel Charles Williams