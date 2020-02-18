Menu
LIST OF NAMES: Murgon Magistrates Court is in for a big day with 35 people due to make an appearance.
The 35 people appearing in Murgon court today

Kate McCormack
18th Feb 2020 9:23 AM
THE following 35 people are all due to make an appearance at Murgon Magistrates Court today:

Mr Alastair Wayne Anning

Carl James Aubrey

Kelly Anne Blinco

Arthur Robert Martin Carlo

Nathan Chapman

Nathan Chapman

Ross William Clampit

Billy-Jack Anthony Clevens

Jamal Davidson

Jamal Davidson

Tamara Yvonne Davidson

Tareta Davidson

Mr Terrence Wayne Davidson

Trevor Ralph Davidson

Janet Ann Maree Donas

Mr Rodney Brian Fisher

Mr Shawn Joseph Fisher

Kerrod James Frahm

Mr Henry Paul Gyemore

Daniel James Hawkins

Michael Dennis Heath

Mr Michael William Hinds

Sheree Jessica Hopkins

Bryce Andrew Mayne

Mrs Maria Luisa Meneses

Melissa Marie Mitchell

Christopher Paul Purcell

Christopher Paul Frank Purcell

Daniel Raymond Purcell

Mr Daniel Raymond Purcell

Ms Shya Heather Cheryl Slinger

Marjorie Lee Stafford

Benjamin Robert Charles Stewart

Mr Dwayne Phillip Van Oostveen

Daniel Charles Williams

