Bizarre and tragic tale behind iconic piece of history

HORRIFYING HISTORY: The mystery behind the Kingaroy St clock tower is finally revealed in this fascinating tale about Kingaroy’s historic newspaper editor, Archibald Blue.

HAVE you ever stopped and wondered what the story is behind the old clock tower on Kingaroy St?

It sits right in front of the courthouse, silently watching over the pedestrians and traffic busily making their way up and down the town's main street.

The clock tower in front of the Courthouse on Kingaroy St originates from one of Kingaroy’s most fascinating stories.

If you've ever stopped and read the plaque, you've probably also wondered who this bloke named Archibald Blue was and what he did to get a clock tower built in his name.

Kingaroy may be a small country town but it's packed to the brim with fascinating history.

One of the region's most clandestine tales involves the ever-so-humble clock tower out the front of the courthouse on Kingaroy St, a distinguished newspaper editor, a disgruntled German immigrant and a murder.

It might sound like something out of a new edition of Cluedo, but the story of Archibald Blue is perhaps on of the most riveting pieces of South Burnett history, and it all begins with the town's local rag: The Kingaroy Herald.

Archibald Blue was born on February 23, 1875 in Kingaroy and grew up to become a business owner and eventually the proprietor of the bi-weekly local paper The Kingaroy Herald.

The Kingaroy Herald building in Kingaroy, ca. 1919. This building was, together with almost the entire block of other premises, completely razed by fire in 1932. Staff standing in front of the office are from left: A. Blue, L. Wheeler, E. Neubauer, D. R. Evans, J. Trussell, the manager C. H. Johnson and A. F. Johnson. Source: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland.

There are several tidbits of information out there that suggest Mr Blue was perhaps not the most jovial of men to deal with at the best of times.

One particular online publication describes him as "turbulent" and perhaps it was his temperament which eventually got him into hot water.

In chapter 104 of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Mainspring Newsletter (Volume 34, Issue two, July 2010, page 10) compiled by Norman Heckenberg and Tony Roberts, the authors delivered a final report on the restoration of what they called the "Prouds Master Clock" at Kingaroy.

Tony Roberts and the original clock movement from inside the the Kingaroy School of Arts tower clock. The clock was erected in 1918 in memory of the late Archibald Blue, a local businessman and editor of the local newspaper, "The Kingaroy Herald". Source: National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Volume 34, Issue 2.

They wrote that the clock was originally a part of the Kingaroy School of Arts tower clock and the clock was erected in 1918 in memory of the late Archibald Blue, a businessman and editor of the local newspaper.

Cars for hire at Kingaroy, 1926. Townson and Heaslop Cars and Garage were situated at the corner of Kingaroy and Alford Streets. The School of Arts, complete with belltower, can be seen to the left. Source: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland.

"An electric clock dedicated to the memory of Archibald Blue was installed in April 1918," the article reads.

"The School of Arts was demolished during the mid 1960s to make way for a 'park-like setting' for the new courthouse.

"The Kingaroy Rotary Club undertook to preserve the original clock, which had been set into the tower of the building. The clock was removed and reconditioned and placed in the foyer of the town hall in honour of the early settlers of the region.

"A plaque on the case of the clock's movement reads: "The Archibald Blue Memorial Clock. Erected in 1918 at the School of Arts in honour of the pioneers of Kingaroy and districts." The clock was removed when the School of Arts was demolished in 1967 to make way for the new courthouse.

So while the clock we see today on Kingaroy St is certainly not the original clock, there are still a few questions that remain.

Why was a business man and newspaper editor honoured with such a prestigious piece of technology and what happened to the original School or Arts clock?

"Part of the intrigue of this restoration project was the circumstances surrounding the death

of Archibald Blue," Heckenberg and Roberts wrote in their article.

"Blue had used his paper to accuse local barber, Adolf Hoffman, who was of German

origin, of distributing leaflets calling for an anticonscription vote in a forthcoming referendum," Heckenberg and Roberts said.

"Blue died after a fight with Hoffman."

TAABINGA CEMETERY: Archibald Irwin "Arch" Blue’s tombstone reads: In loving memory of Archibald, beloved husband of Alice I. Blue, who died at Kingaroy, 8th Oct. 1916, aged 49 years.

Fortunately, Mr Heckenberg continued to research the matter and discovered clippings from the Courier Mail on the National Library of Australia database about Blue and Hoffman.

According to Heckenberg, Hoffman was charged the day after Blue's death on October 9 in the Kingaroy Court with assault and having done grievous bodily harm to Archibald Blue, causing his death.

"Court business was then suspended as a mark of respect for Blue's funeral. The cortege [funeral procession] was a mile in length and was headed by the Masons and the Town Band," his report said.

"A few days later Hoffman was committed for trial to the criminal sittings of

the District Court in Brisbane, but granted bail.

"On November 3 there was a long report in the Brisbane Courier, outlining how Hoffman had

confronted Blue in the School of Arts, claiming that the statements published in The Kingaroy Herald were absolutely untrue, and demanded a retraction. Threats were exchanged."

But things were only about to get worse for Blue.

"Later that day, Blue had gone to Hoffman's shop and 'without any warning, struck the accused in the face'. A fight ensued, with Hoffman falling on Blue with his knee on Blue's stomach," Heckenberg reports.

Governor of Queensland, Lord Chelmsford, visiting Kingaroy, ca. 1909. Governor Chelmsford is seated in the front with the chauffeur. In the back seat from closest to camera are: E. F. Lord M.L.A. (Brooklands), Archibald Blue, and the governor's Aide de Campe. They are driving along Kingaroy Street. Source: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland, ca. 1909.

"A post-mortem examination disclosed the fact that death was due to a rupture of one of the small bowels, haemorrhage, and peritonitis. If the accused intentionally placed his knee

on the stomach of the deceased with a view to causing him injury he would be guilty of murder'," The Courier Mail article read.

But in an unexpected development, the presiding judge, Chief Justice Sir Pope Cooper, after some argument persuaded Crown Prosecutor JJ Kingsbury to withdraw the

charge of manslaughter, and instead present an indictment for murder.

The jury was discharged and then re-empanelled to try the murder charge.

"The next day, a witness claimed Hoffman had told him months ago about how he had had a row with a man in Germany, and had 'got my knee into him' and that 'he was dead

two days later', or 'he died two days later', (the) witness was not sure which," Heckenburg's report stated.

"There was a lot of medical evidence given about what sort of internal injuries a knee could produce, but at the end of the day, the jury retired and half an hour later returned a

verdict of not guilty and Hoffman was discharged."

12 horrific killings that shocked the Burnett

He was fully acquitted of all charges and able to continue living life as a free man.

On a website called Find A Grave, John Staughair who claims to be Blue's great grandson, wrote "my great grandfather, who died, upholding a consensus opinion as owner/editor of The Kingaroy Herald. He was injured in an attack in a barber shop in Kingaroy from a German national and died of injuries the next morning."

Archibald Blue, the Kingaroy Herald’s foundation manager is seated in his French Darracq automobile. Other staff standing from left: Charles Hill; T. Thaetcher; C. Galloway; B. Neale; Maggie Wittkop, later Mrs. W. H. Pointon and W. Lambert. Source: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland.

In 2009 Heckenberg and Roberts set to work to restore the original Kingaroy School of Arts clock erected in Blue's name and according to the Kingaroy Heritage Museum's Facebook page, the clock is located inside the museum and is now about 102 years old.

Heckenberg and Roberts said thanks to the repairs, the clock is now running within a minute a week which is all credit to the original engineering by Thomas Murday and the clockmakers at Prouds, Sydney, over 90 years ago.

Norm Heckenberg, Tony Roberts, Maria Thoumine, Jim Blyth in front of the finished Kingaroy School of Arts tower clock which was erected in 1918 in memory of the late Archibald Blue, a local businessman and Editor of the local newspaper. Source: National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Volume 34, Issue 2.

While justice may not have been served for the death of Archibald Blue, at least we can still appreciate a significant piece of the region's history today in the Kingaroy Heritage Museum on Haly St.

There's bound to be dozens of enthralling stories like the fate of Archibald Blue from around this historic region.

The Kingaroy Heritage Museum Facebook post reads: "Discover South Burnett: School of Arts opening in 1916, Clock Tower added to the School of Arts in 1918. The Clock was saved and we have it on display in the Kingaroy Heritage Museum. Now, it is over 100 years old." Source: Facebook.