‘The children have disappeared’

The forgotten true story of a father’s brave defiance of the Nazis — and his heroic attempts to save Jews in the war — has been uncovered.

The forgotten true story of a father’s brave defiance of the Nazis — and his heroic attempts to save Jews in the war — has been uncovered.

Unlocking her own family's heroic Holocaust survival story was the inspiration for award-winning author SUSANNE GERVAY OAM to write a powerful new novel - and despite the subject matter, to pitch it at kids, not adults.

Three years ago, I walked down Zoltan Street in the heart of Budapest. Like so many Hungarian boys, my father's name was Zoltan - it comes from the times of the Turkish occupation. It means sultan, and my father was a king to me. As I reached the banks of the beautiful Danube River, I gasped at the magnificence of the Hungarian Parliament Building, with its Gothic arches and amazing spires. Then I crouched low, to look at the iron shoes on the banks of the river. There were candles, flowers, and small stones of memory. I placed a small stone in a little child's iron shoe, to never forget the 3,500 children, men and women who were killed and drowned in the river by Hungary's Nazi Arrow Cross from 1944 to 1945. Sixty pairs of iron shoes are there today as a memorial.

Hidden story … Susanne Gervay’s parents Verushka and Zoltan Gervay.

It was so hard to imagine my Jewish parents were there. It's still hard to understand that they went through the atrocities of the Holocaust where six million people were starved, tortured and murdered. That my father was brutalised and his family murdered - and that even after the war ended he had to flee Hungary's "liberators", the Russians. My parents were terrified to leave the country that they had lived in for generations, but my father had been marked for capture again. To be taken back to Siberia for re-education and torture. They left their home and everything they had. They drugged my older brother - a baby at the time - so he would not scream as they made the dangerous escape through no man's land, mined with bombs and blocked by barbed wire. When they reached a refugee camp in Austria, it was filled with thousands of displaced people. My mother would not talk about the camp but once she said there was madness there. "The broken people." Then she never spoke about it again.

My parents waited for a country to accept them. Australia did, so they moved here to build a new life.

Uncovering the truth … author Susanne Gervay. Picture: Jessica Higgins

Growing up was turbulent but always filled with hope for the future. Even though my father worked double shifts at the Holden car factory and my mother worked tirelessly in a clothing factory, Sunday afternoons were precious. We'd pile into the old Holden, with my brother and sister, and head for the countryside. My father loved the Australian bush. He had been a farmer in Hungary, and he missed the land. My mother, who had played the violin at the Hungarian Opera House, brought the music of Strauss into our lives.

They rarely spoke about the past tragedies of living through the Holocaust because they wanted to keep their children safe. However, their dark secrets and fears were always there. Keeping them locked away turned them into monsters. My father had terrible nightmares. My mother cried quietly in the dark with blinding migraines. I never felt safe but could never ask them about what they were going through either.

I remember the rare slips. My father told me one day that late in the night, he used to cross the bombed city of Budapest to take food to "the children's house". One night when he came with supplies, it was empty. He didn't speak about it ever again, but it seeped into my eight-year-old mind. Who were these children and where had they gone?

Writing Heroes of the Secret Underground required me to unlock my family's secrets, mine my own fears, and uncover the hope that underpinned my parents' belief that they could make a new and better world in Australia.

I was looking for the story when I received a strange message on Facebook from a girl called Aniko from Budapest. Her grandmother had kept talking about her best girlfriend who had disappeared decades before. Aniko attached a photo. I could hardly breathe. It was my mother! As I kept researching, I began to discover fragments about a place called The Glass House. Instinctively, I knew my family's story was there. I had to go to Budapest to find Aniko and The Glass House.

Evil on an industrial scale … Jews from Hungary and Czechoslovakia arrive at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1944. Susanne’s father and others did what they could to defy the horror.

The wonderful Hungarian meal Aniko and her family shared with my daughter and me was an incredible journey into memory. They loved my parents. But they did not know about The Glass House, so I had to dig further on my own.

When I finally found The Glass House address, my heart beat so fast. My daughter and I walked between the grand terraces of Budapest to get to the plain building - once a glass factory, where many Jews were hidden during the war. An elderly man opened the barricaded door and waved us to follow him. There was only a small room inside, with no photos - a hidden memorial of courage. It was the headquarters of the Jewish youth underground. These young people dived into the Danube to save those who hadn't drowned. These young people helped thousands escape the Nazis with forged papers. My father was one of the young heroes.

I have been asked why I didn't write this book for adults. Reaching young people is my great passion, and this was a chance to not only pass on the story to the next generation, but to also empower young people to stand up for themselves and others in the face of hatred and discrimination. Heroes of the Secret Underground was written so they know that whatever they face, they can be heroes too.

Empowering young readers … Heroes of the Secret Underground.

Awarded the Lifetime Social Justice Literature Award by the International Literacy Association, Susanne Gervay OAM writes for all ages, tackling the great issues of our time. Her latest middle grade novel, Heroes of the Secret Underground, is out now.

Our new Book of the Month is The True Colour of a Little White Lie by Gabriel Bergmoser. Head to booktopia.com.au and enter code COLOUR at checkout to receive 30% off the RRP of $19.99. And tell us which books move you at the Sunday Book Club group on Facebook.

Originally published as 'The children have disappeared'