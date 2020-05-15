Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘The older you get the harder it is to break those habits.’
‘The older you get the harder it is to break those habits.’
Money

The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

Matt Collins
15th May 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SADLY, business closures and high unemployment rates are the norm in these unprecedented times.

More and more Australian families are struggling to make ends meet.

A lot of people are diving into their super to get them through, but one money expert says this is less than ideal.

Noosa based financial educator Tom Ellison, also known as The Naked Investor, said Australians have taken over $9 billion out of their superannuation funds in the past two weeks.

coronaviruspromo

 

"One of the things that have saved people is super, but the message from super industry is leave your super until your retirement," he said.

"In the current climate it is very different if they haven't got any money behind them or if their job is out the door," he said.

Mr Ellison has written a book titled, Super made sexy showing about getting people to engage with their super.

"It's more like super made sad in the current environment," he said.

"It's an opportunity to learn about their super and how it can work better for them."

Moving forward, Mr Ellison said the best advice is to adopt a simple savings strategy.

"Some people have never learnt how to save," he said.

"They always broke by payday."

"You really have to try to develop that saving habit," he said.

"It doesn't mean you have to reuse tea bags or live on beans.

"The older you get the harder it is to break those habits."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

finance financial advisor money super superannuation
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Six people to face court on drug charges

        premium_icon BUSTED: Six people to face court on drug charges

        News From private homes to health facilities, here are all the places people got busted for drug offences in Kingaroy last weekend.

        • 15th May 2020 10:00 AM
        REVEALED: Councillors’ expenses and reimbursements

        premium_icon REVEALED: Councillors’ expenses and reimbursements

        News Mayor Brett Otto sets the record straight after recent speculation.

        • 15th May 2020 10:00 AM
        Teenager critically injured after falling from a horse

        premium_icon Teenager critically injured after falling from a horse

        News LifeFlight paramedics transported the teen to Brisbane

        Man airlifted after fall from horse

        premium_icon Man airlifted after fall from horse

        News A man was airlifted from a private South Burnett property last night.