COURT LIST: Five people are due to appear in front of the court today.

COURT LIST: Five people are due to appear in front of the court today.

AS THE Queensland Courts gradually start to get back to normal in the wake of coronavirus, the number of people appearing in South Burnett’s Magistrate Courts is steadily on the rise.

Today there are five people due to stand before the courts:



NANANGO MAGISTATES COURT:

Mr Jake Camen Cutter

Miss Donna Anne Handsley

Breaze Amba Hutchinson

Mr Stephen William Simmonds

KINGAROY MAGISTRATES COURT:

Reginald Joseph Webb