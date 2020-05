COURT LIST: Here are all the people due to appear in court in Murgon and Nanango today.

SOUTH Burnett magistrates courts are still operating, despite the coronavirus regulations causing major delays when it comes to alleged offenders’ court appearance dates.

Here are the four people due to appear before the magistrate in Murgon and Nanango today:

Murgon Magistrates Court

Kevin Michiel Raymond Chant

Mr Daniel Raymond Purcell

Preston Richard Damine S Reynolds

Nanango Magistrates Court

Mr Scott David Connolly