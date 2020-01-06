The future is bright for Queensland schools
MORE Queensland state schools are set to benefit from the State Government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools program after ten thousand solar panels were installed last year.
2000 panels are planned to be installed throughout January, with 14 schools to be fully fit out by the end of the year.
Education Minister Grace Grace said the installation work was in full force over the holiday period.
"We're making great progress in making our state schools more energy efficient," she said.
"So far, 76 schools have received solar panels, with more on the way.
"Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs and 58,000 hours of apprentice work."
Ms Grace said schools were some of the largest energy uses in the state, and the ACES program would help reduce these costs.
"This program is such a boost for our education system here in Queensland," she said.
"Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we're also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process.
"To date, almost 3000 kW of solar power is being generated from the installed panels across Queensland.
"The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected to be approximately $10 million per year."
Acacia Ridge State School, Aviation High, Bardon State School, Kedron State School and Wilston State School were among the Brisbane schools to have already had panels installed.
The program is expected to see around 34,000 solar panels installed by the end of this financial year.
Schools set to receive solar panels:
Alexandra Hills State School
Ascot State School
Ashgrove State School
Balmoral State High School
Coorparoo Secondary College
Coorparoo State School
Eagle Junction State School
Graceville State School
Ithaca Creek State School
Mabel Park State High School
Marshall Road State School
Milton State School
Moorooka State School
Morningside State School
Mount Cotton State School
Mount Warren Park State School
New Farm State School
Norman Park State School
Rainworth State School
Toowong State School
Wellers Hill State School
Whites Hill State College
Windsor State School
Wooloowin State School
Yeronga State High School