This 20-year-old pair is lighting up the Shield

Will Sutherland has collected the best bowling figures of his fledgling career to give Victoria the upper hand in their potentially pivotal Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the Gabba.

However Victoria didn't have it all their own way, with the home side wresting back some of the momentum late on an absorbing day two.

Victoria reached 3-73 at stumps leaving the defending Shield champions with a 219-run lead at the midway point of the match.

Cameron Gannon gave Queensland a glimmer of hope taking three wickets in as many overs as the Vics slipped to 3-36.

Gannon picked up 3-8 from six overs, including the wicket of Victoria captain Peter Handscomb (2), before opener Travis Dean (34 not out) and Matt Short (15 not out) steadied the ship.

The Vics collected an imposing 146-run lead on the first innings after ripping through an inexperienced Queensland top-order missing a host of regulars on representative duty.

Sutherland took 4-13 during his first spell after lunch as Queensland lost 3-3 at one stage to be reduced to 5-92.

Sutherland finished with 5-42 for his maiden five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

The Vics declared at their overnight 9-330 and Peter Siddle ensured they made the perfect start with the ball, having Test opener Joe Burns caught behind for four.

Lachlan Pfeffer contributed 50 for his maiden half century, while Sam Heazlett added 34 as the home side struggled against some quality bowling from the Vics with the Dukes ball.

There were strong contributions from each member of Victoria's experienced pace attack with Scott Boland (2-40), Chris Tremain (2-41) and Siddle (1-28) all among the wickets.

With two more rounds to play, victory for the second-placed Queensland would all but end Victoria's hopes of reaching next month's Shield final.

WA WONDERKID FINISHES UNBEATEN

Cameron Green's stocks have continued to rise, with the gun youngster hitting an unbeaten 158 as Western Australia tightened their grip on Tasmania in Hobart.

The Tigers were 5-188 at stumps on day two in reply to the visitor's first innings of 371, headlined by Green's highest first-class knock.

The 20-year-old, touted as Australia's long-term Test all-rounder, resumed on Tuesday on 105 and combined nicely with the tail to frustrate Tasmania in the morning session.

He finished with 19 fours and two sixes in the 283-ball innings, his third first-class century of the season.

Green eclipsed his unbeaten 121 against Queensland and 126 against South Australia from earlier this summer and has 617 runs for WA this season at an average of 77.12.

"Up there, if not at the top to be honest," Green said of the Bellerive Oval innings. "(I'm) really proud, I don't think I've ever batted 200 balls before."

The Tigers survived half an hour to lunch but their shaky batting was exposed afterwards, predominantly by quicks Joel Paris (2-27) and David Moody (2-55). Charlie Wakim has topscored with 57 but none of his fellow top-order players capitalised on starts.

Batting at No.6, Test skipper Tim Paine was out for 21 when he skewed an attempted pull shot to mid-off.

Ben McDermott (20 from 78 balls) battened down the hatches and was unbeaten alongside Beau Webster (34 from 46) who mounted a counter-attack in the shadow of stumps.

Earlier, Sam Rainbird (5-77) was the pick of the Tigers' quicks, while Nathan Ellis finished with three scalps on debut.

REDBACKS IN TROUBLE AFTER LYON STUNNER

South Australia endured a gruelling day with bat and ball as Sheffield Shield leaders New South Wales took control in their crucial contest at Bankstown Oval in Sydney.

Fourth-placed SA crawled their way to 6-135 at the end of day two, still trailing NSW by 238 runs.

Travis Head was the last major obstacle standing in the way of the Blues amassing an insurmountable first innings lead, but the Test batsman and SA captain was caught superbly by Daniel Solway at short leg in the final overs for 21.

Fast bowler Trent Copeland ripped through the Redbacks' top-order commencing with the wicket of Jake Weatherald for a duck in just the third over.

Copeland picked up Henry Hunt, who scored 32 in a watchful 125-ball innings, and danger man Callum Ferguson (44) to end the day with 3-38.

Rookie paceman Liam Hatcher (2-46) trapped Tom Cooper lbw for 16, and Will Bosisto was caught behind off Harry Conway (1-24) for one as SA's run-rate barely surpassed two an over throughout their two sessions at the crease.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon went wicketless, although his 22 overs yielded just 26 runs.

Lyon, however, did pull off a remarkable one-handed diving catch at mid-wicket to send Ferguson on his way moments after the SA batsman had passed 8,000 Shield runs.

Conway unexpectedly played an important role with the bat, scoring a career best 31 and sharing a 76-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Twenty-year-old all-rounder Jack Edwards remained 48 not out as the Blues posted 373.

The match was evenly poised at the start of day two with NSW resuming at 7-294 before Conway and Edwards gave the home side the upper hand.

Coffs Harbour-born Joe Mennie claimed two more wickets during the morning session to end with SA's best bowling figures of 6-103.