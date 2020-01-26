The future of South Burnett swimming

Alex Reddacliff has been swimming for as long as he can remember and being in a pool has become second nature.

The 13-year-old was crowned age champion at the Kingaroy open swim meet yesterday, which hosted over 150 competitors from all over the Wide Bay region.

Reddacliff was impressive all-day taking home four first place finishes and two thirds.

The Kingaroy Redfin said having the home-pool advantage was awesome.

“It’s really good swimming at home, I’ve been swimming since I was about 6 months old,” Reddacliff said.

“I train roughly eight times a week, mostly two-hour sessions,” he said.

“I have regionals and club championships coming up soon and I’m really excited.”

The Kingaroy Redfin's Alex Reddacliff

Reddacliff’s swimming career began in Nanango before making the transition to Kingaroy where he now trains under Terry Dunn.

The Kingaroy Redfins squad coach Terry Dunn said he has a bright future ahead of him.

“Alex is a really strong swimmer and will be one to watch over the next few years,” Dunn said.

“He has competed at both the regional and state school championships in the past and will continue to this year.”

“He has his eyes set on the national championships next year and that is very achievable for him.”

Reddacliff is now turning his focus towards preparing for the Queensland Sprint titles in February followed by the Wide Bay Championships in March.