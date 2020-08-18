Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
You wouldn’t think there is a global pandemic sweeping the world if you visited Wuhan in China, where it all began. SEE THE AMAZING PICTURES HERE.
You wouldn’t think there is a global pandemic sweeping the world if you visited Wuhan in China, where it all began. SEE THE AMAZING PICTURES HERE.
Health

The home of COVID-19 parties while we stay inside and suffer

by Angira Bharadwaj
18th Aug 2020 5:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Revellers in the Chinese city of Wuhan - the original epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic -- have faced the wrath of the world after new photos showed people partying at a water park.

Thousands of partygoers descended at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wubei on Saturday night and were seen packed together on rafts.

The huge crowds partied on as performers took the stage and DJs were seen keeping the patrons entertained.

 

The large-scale event - which had no visible social distancing measures in place - comes after China was forced into a 76-day lockdown earlier this year as the virus took hold on the country and the world.

The lockdown was lifted on April 8 and official figures say 3000 people died in just Wuhan from COVID-19.

The official national figures for China state there were about 85,000 deaths cases and more than 4,600 deaths.

Originally published as The home of COVID-19 parties while we stay inside and suffer

coronavirus health wuhan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Artists document Monto art trail in inspiring video

        Premium Content WATCH: Artists document Monto art trail in inspiring video

        Art & Theatre Brisbane artists Joel Fergie and Travis Vinson have released a touching video documenting their time in the North Burnett painting murals across the Monto township.

        CRIME WRAP: Drug and traffic offences in Kingaroy

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Drug and traffic offences in Kingaroy

        Crime It was a busy week for officers in Kingaroy with multiple drug and traffic...

        South Burnett businesses welcome long weekend customer boom

        Premium Content South Burnett businesses welcome long weekend customer boom

        Business Businesses across the region welcomed an influx of new customers over the long...

        High fire danger and strong winds forecast for South Burnett

        Premium Content High fire danger and strong winds forecast for South Burnett

        Weather Above average temps, high fire danger and strong winds all on the forecast this...