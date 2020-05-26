The human body is designed to be continually used

IF YOU don’t use it you will loose it, and no I don’t mean your Netflix subscription, I mean your mind and your body.

They are designed to be continually used.

To run, ride, lift, problem solve, make decisions, both your physical and mental muscles need movement, and exercising.

As soon as you stop flexing your muscles you start on the path of deterioration.

Your mind and your body are linked, end of story.

If you choose, and let’s be clear it’s a choice, to not flex your mind and body muscles you choose your own downfall.

Our minds are designed to think and our bodies are designed to move.

Yes sometimes they don’t move or think as efficiently as we age or suffer injury, but they can and still need exercising to just above the level of their ability.

All movement comes from the brain right, you can’t squat unless you get the instruction to squat, you can’t do a push-up without the signals being transmitted to do it, so the need to get intentional on your journey is huge.

The need for your brain muscle to flex it’s strength over your movement muscle is critical.

You start to loose your cardio and aerobic fitness within 2 days of inactivity.

Muscles start to loose in gains at around the 2 week mark.

What is universal is that if you don’t use it, you will loose it.

It won’t be lost forever right, just until you start it up again.

We know that the body is capable of Change in either direction.

The body isn’t designed to stay the same.

It is designed to step up to the challenges its subjected to and conserve when there is no challenge presented.

So do something every other day and you will reap rewards don’t do something every other day and, well you’ll slide down that slippery slope of wellness.

It not all doom and gloom as you will always have a default amount of muscle, strength and heart health but I challenge you, you were born to move, and move with purpose.

Get your mind behind your movement and release the reigns. On your marks, Get set, and GO.