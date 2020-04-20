Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The Office star dead at 64

by Brie Stimson
20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing Vikram on the sitcom The Office, has died at 64.

Chowdhry's character on the show was a telemarketer whom Steve Carrell's character, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his "dream team" when he was trying to form his own paper company.

Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.
Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," the actor's half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

Chowdhry lived in New York City but had gone back to his native India and was unable to return due to coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in several Bollywood films before breaking into Hollywood where he had roles on shows like Cosby, Prison Break, Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as The Office star dead at 64

More Stories

deaths enteratinment steve carrell the office

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Kingaroy realtor is fighting for his landlords

        premium_icon Why Kingaroy realtor is fighting for his landlords

        Property Kingaroy real estate agent Chris Arnold believes the State Government should be making moves in the best interest of landlords and tenants.

        PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC: Local woman shares her story

        premium_icon PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC: Local woman shares her story

        News Sarah and Nate Howard-Osborne are expecting their second child and have managed to...

        An open letter to the class of 2020

        premium_icon An open letter to the class of 2020

        Opinion OPINION: I know 2020 wasn’t what you had planned, but you will be stronger and...

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers, parents face unprecedented start to school today