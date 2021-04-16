The one thing we wish we’d done on our wedding day

In something of a miracle outcome, Chloe Mulcahy and Samuel Heinrich married last year without COVID impacting the date, although guests had to go without dancing at the wedding.

Wedding of Chloe Mulcahy and Samuel Heinrich. Picture: Evernew Photography

The Albion couple, who met more than four years ago by swiping right on Tinder, tied the knot at Customs House in the CBD in front of 80 guests on September 27.

Their reception, with an elegant and classic theme, was at the same venue with Customs House also doing the catering and the couple performed their first dance to Taylor Swift's Lover. Planner was Athena Amarandos from Celebrating In Style and Rebecca from Customs House co-ordinated everything.They honeymooned at Hamilton Island.

What was the proposal like? Sam took me on a picnic to Howard Smith Wharves.

It almost didn't happen because it started raining and I said let's pack up but Sam insisted on sitting through the rain and said that it would pass soon!

The proposal started out so romantically but my favourite part of the proposal was when Sam's playlist was on shuffle so it went from playing romantic songs to Africa by Toto.

From there on, Africa became a favourite song.

What was the standout moment of the day? Being reunited at the ceremony. We were both so nervous (in a good way) in the lead-up to the ceremony but once we saw each other all those nerves went away and we had the best time ever.

What would you do differently? I would buy a dress to wear at night.

As beautiful as my dress was, it was rather heavy and not easy to move around in all night.

One thing you wish people told you about planning a wedding? To plan 10 minutes to have with each other, we spent the whole day talking with everyone else that we didn't get a minute alone to take it all in.

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding? Don't get hung up on the small details because when it comes to the day you don't even notice them. Also set aside time to be together alone.

Advice for other couples whose weddings are impacted by coronavirus? We were lucky that none of our plans were changed.

The only difference was that no one was allowed to dance at the wedding.

We decided to wait until last minute to see if we had to cancel, but as we got closer to the wedding, restrictions eased so it worked out well for us.

The Bride

Chloe Mulcahy, 26

Profession Leasing

Parents Julie and Paul Mulcahy

Bridesmaids Brianna Carter Smith (MOH), Paul Highgate, Amy Eekhoff, Kiara Corkadale

Dress Morilee dress from White Lily Couture

Flowers Bouquet Boutique

Hair Jody Callan Hair

Make-up Make-up By Andri - Andri Malouf

Engagement ring Pear-shape diamond with a halo, and plain band

The Groom

Samuel Heinrich, 30

Profession Accountant

Parents Joan and

Keith Heinrich

Groomsmen Chris Stackpoole, Ashley Mulcahy, Nick Brown and Aaron Lydement

Suit Joe Black

Entertainment Nick Trovas Band

Cake Cake That! White mud, and vanilla velvet with raspberry swirl

Originally published as The one thing we wish we'd done on our wedding day