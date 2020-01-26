’The pub found us’: Hotel’s new owners

Mekayla Burdfield, Nathan Squire, Josh Squire, Buster the dog, Leah and Paul Squire, out the front of the Linville Hotel. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

TUCKED away in the Brisbane Valley, just a hop, skip and a jump from Moore on the D’Aguilar Highway, sits the Linville Hotel.

The 7km detour is worth the drive for the surprise alone of coming over the crest and being greeted with a 1954 Plymouth parked out the front of the grand, two-storey 1880s-era pub.

Leah and Paul Squire never dreamed they’d own a pub, in fact, they were getting ready to retire at the Sunshine Coast.

“We kept coming out here and camping across the road and looking over at the pub and we fell in love with the tranquility and country lifestyle,” Leah said.

“The fourth time we came out, we bought it.

“I always say, ‘the pub found us, and the rest is history’.”

The pub has undergone some changes since the Squires took over in September 2019.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s an adventure we love.

“We’re bringing it back to its former glory,” Leah said.

The Squires have opened up the dining room next door to the front bar, created access to the front bar from said dining room, built an open plan kitchen, cleaned up the backyard, opened up the top floor for accommodation, expanded the beer garden and repainted the entire hotel, inside and out.

“We have our own Linville Lager and Linville Draught on tap,” Leah said.

“Eight out of every 10 customers try it, they’re keen to try something new and different.”

Paul and Leah Squire (behind the bar) serve Isaac Spedding from New Zealand, and Giorgia Stawaruk from Brisbane, at the Linville Hotel. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

There are equally exciting opportunities at the pub for tee-totallers, too — they have their own blend of coffee shipped in direct from a roastery.

The hotel, which isn’t heritage-listed, has a vast history that the Squires are trying hard to emanate and promote throughout the building, which has reportedly been moved around Linville by bullock train three times in its 133 years.

There’s a large mural in the dining room of the first train arriving in Linville, historic photos on the walls of the front bar, and the homages to the district’s deer country are not just on the pub’s merchandise — they’re scattered throughout the hotel like easter eggs.

Local cattle brands adorn the wall beside the kitchen, and there’s plans for their very own food-grade brand to sear the top of their steak sandwiches.

The pub fare includes all the classics, from steaks to burgers, as well as spit roasts on weekends.

Dinner is served seven nights a week, and breakfast on weekends.

“We’re getting about 150-200 people every Saturday night.

“Everyone from cyclists to car enthusiasts and motorbike riders,” Leah said.

“There’s no WiFi and we’re not planning on getting it either. We want to create a place where everyone is welcome, and you’re forced to talk to each other.”

For more information, follow Linville Hotel on Facebook.