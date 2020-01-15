The Queen among Kings

MADDI: The face of a champion after winning back to back Queen’s Royal titles. Picture: Contributed

TOOWOOMBA racer Maddi McGee will be hunting her third Queens Royal title as the 2020 Kings Royal closes in at Kingaroy Speedway.

McGee has raced for 10 years, starting in the Queensland juniors before stepping up into the production sedan category where she has competed at both state and national level.

"The year I won my first Queens Royal I also finished fifth at the nationals in Maryborough," McGee said.

Speaking of the Kingaroy event, McGee said it was a highlight for her and she was excited to have the opportunity to defend her title.

"I think it's a really cool initiative," McGee said.

"In the first year I got to race my mum who hadn't raced for 15 years, so that was really cool," she said.

"The event is very well promoted and supported by everyone."

The sedan Maddi will drive as she chases her third consecutive Queen’s Royal title. Picture: Contributed

The reigning Queen has not raced for eight months but will compete at next weekend's event in Toowoomba.

"I'll just be racing these two events this year because I've been borrowing my brother's car as I'm currently build my own," McGee said.

"I borrowed my brother's car at the Queens Royal last year and I'll borrow it again this year to try and get the three-peat," she said.

"It would mean a lot to win this year.

"There's 46 nominations in the ladies' category, so it's going to be a lot harder with so many more racers."

McGee credited the support of the Kingaroy association for the growth of women's racing.

"The club are so supportive and with this event they're continuing to nurture females in motorsport."

The Kings Royal takes place over three nights from January 24-26 at the Kingaroy Speedway, with a record number of competitors in every category.