The season that could’ve been for the Gladiators

SEASON SUSPENDED: The Murgon Mustangs vs. Gayndah Gladiators at the Mundubbera Clash 4 Cash Nine's Competition. Picture: Sam Turner.

SEASON SUSPENDED: The Murgon Mustangs vs. Gayndah Gladiators at the Mundubbera Clash 4 Cash Nine's Competition. Picture: Sam Turner.

THE Gayndah Gladiators’ coach is lamenting the season that could’ve been, following the latest ruling from Queensland Rugby League.

In a statement sent to local clubs in the Burnett, the QRL has officially suspended the community rugby league season until June 1 over COVID-19 fears.

For Gladiators’ coach Rob Linsket, he’s trying to keep his team positive during these trying times.

“We’re telling the boys to keep up their own training if they can, and keep themselves fit,” Mr Linsket said.

“They’ve been abiding by all those social distancing rules, but it’s hard, with the government saying all of this might not peak until July.”

The side had already come off two hit outs earlier this season, playing Wondai in a trial match.

They also competed in the Clash 4 Cash in Mundubbera in March, playing against teams from the Burnett and Bundaberg.

“We were missing some of our players at the 9s, and at Wondai, but we had some very promising signs.

“We’ve had a few younger guys come back in the side who haven’t played footy for a couple years. Those matches were used as a bit of a bonding session for them.

“Most of them have played together in juniors at some stage, so we were looking good.”

Now with the postponement of the season, Mr Linsket is disappointed at the opportunities the club will miss.

“We had rep training for three weeks, with trials scheduled for March, and it was the best numbers we’ve seen in a while.

“That all looked promising, and then everything unfolded.”

The team then had a scheduled trial game against the Murgon Mustangs in Gayndah, strengthening the ties between the two clubs.

It was even told that Biloela would be joining the local season, to make it a four team competition between the Mundubbera Tigers, Monto Roos, and the Gladiators.

“We can only wait now, and we’re doing what we’ve been advised.

“Let’s just hope the cases in Australia keep decreasing rather than increasing.”

The local season usually ends in August each year, however Mr Linsket believes the clubs will come together once the restrictions are lifted to explore other options for the teams.

“We could perhaps go a month or so later, that might be something all the clubs could agree with.

“It’s just the heat we’d have to deal with.

“We could even do a round robin with some other clubs in the area, since they’ll be in the same boat as us.

“Until then I just hope the boys keep their fitness up, and remember to stay active.”