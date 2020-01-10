The simple trick to make your 2020 resolution stick

WELCOME back to the first column of 2020.

Oh what an amazing little break I had, and now it’s time to get onto all the promises I made to myself only two weeks ago.

C’mon, I know almost everyone reading would have thought about their direction for the year. Their work, health, family and financial plans for 2020.

Well, here is one for the fitness resolution promises out there: If you’re already in a routine and it’s become a part of your identity then keep on kicking on.

If not, keep reading.

Fitness. Let’s face it, January would have to be the fitness industry’s most productive and lucrative month of the year.

Trying to catch all the “this is the year of me” resolutions.

The “this is the year I’m going to get fit and lose weight” resolutions.

Well firstly, that’s a wicked resolution, but how do you make it stick for a whole year?

Generally speaking, three months after January we have a mass exodus from the industry.

The wind has completely left the sails.

The scale of the resolution seems too overwhelming to achieve and people quit.

Well they are right, it can feel like trying to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. You will achieve a level of fitness, but the acknowledgment of the fact that you have to do this forever is just too hard for a lot of people.

How to not be one of THOSE people?

Well, when I was away with a close friend of mine learning how to throw axes, it dawned on me that unless it’s something that becomes a part of your identity then it’s most likely not something that you will maintain for a great length of time.

Making your fitness a part of who you are, is essential to the longevity of your resolution.

If this is your year, then please think on this.

Make it the tip of the iceberg year, the “this is just the beginning of how I start to re-program my life, adding on to my identity” year.

So go on. Get out there and become a fitness freak for life! Get strong, stay strong and make it a part of who you are, not what you do.

Happy New Year, all!