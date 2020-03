The top performers for South Burnett Cricket

The Kingaroy Services in the South Burnett B-Grade cricket competition.

It was another stellar season of South Burnett cricket with some huge scores, cracking catches and incredible deliveries on display.

Despite an unorthodox finish to the season, we have gone back over the season statistics on the My Cricket App to compile a list of each clubs top season performers.

Murgon District Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Ashley Louis 292 runs

Top Bowler: Jake Sippel 25 wickets

Top Fielder: Ashley Louis 6 catches

Jake Sippel lining one up for the South Burnett U16s. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Kumbia Rattlers Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Ryan Kelly 299 runs

Top Bowler: Roger Hoare 33 wickets

Top Fielder: Roger Hoare and Matthew Barbour 9 catches

Ryan Kelly not only hit the most runs for the Rattlers, he also took 12 wickets for the season. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Kingaroy Devils Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Luke Smith 331 runs

Top Bowler: Taylor Herrmann 18 wickets

Top Fidler: Lleyton Brown and Taylor Herrmann 6 catches

Luke Smith hit the most runs for the Devils, finishing the season on 331. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Nanango Scorpions Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Stephen Kirkland 512 runs

Top Bowler: Barry Heyns 21 wickets

Top Fielder: Matthew Early 9 catches

Nanango Scorpion's Barry Heyns fires one down the pitch. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Blackbutt Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Mitchell Olzard 248 runs

Top Bowler: Kieran Harvey 10 wickets

Top Fielder: Kieran Harvey 5 catches

Kingaroy Services Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Luke Peters 330 runs

Top Bowler: Sam Scott 27 wickets

Top Fielder: Matthew Bradford 6 catches

The Kingaroy Services Cricket Team. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Kallindale Warriors Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Paul Clegg 256 runs

Top Bowler: Brett Simpson

Top Fielder: Jayden Steinhardt 10 catches

Kallindale Warrior, Jayden Steinhardt with one of his ten catches for the South Burnett season. (Picture: Contributed)

Wondai Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Chris Heness 258

Top Bowler: Jeremy Hobbs 27

Top Fielder: Robert Christenson 8 catches

A Wondai batsmen playing a black in the South Burnett Cricket competition. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Cherbourg Cricket Club

Top Batsmen: Tom Langton 224

Top Bowler: David Warner 9 runs

Top Fielder: Lloyd Langton 3 catches