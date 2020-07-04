Menu
Anabela Kay, 1, is an Instagram baby brand rep. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Offbeat

The Townsville bub taking Instagram by storm

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
4th Jul 2020 1:57 PM
She may not be walking just yet but little Anabela Kay is taking major steps as an Instagram personality.

Little - miss - anabela is forging a name for herself modelling baby clothes and brands on the social media platform.

At only 15 months old, Anabela is a brand ambassador for Western Australian baby company Safari Totz and Townsville baby boutique Peyton Rose Design.

Mum Hannah Wegner said Anabela had accidentally become a social media star. "I saw other mums doing the same thing and I thought how cute it was so I started her Instagram account just after she was born," she said.

Hannah Wegner with her daughter Anabela Kay, 1, who is an Instagram baby brand rep. Picture: Shae Beplate.
"I love taking photos of her so when we are contacted for contracts, it is amazing. I always use hashtags and make sure I hashtag the brands that we are not repping as well."

The Deeragun bub has been a brand rep since October and has enjoyed free clothes and baby products, speciality made-to-order items and discounts.

Ms Wegner said her first daughter loved the attention. "She is a real girly girl and she gets excited over the necklaces and she puts them on herself, and when you pick out a pair of shoes she puts her feet in the air," she said.

Anabela Kay, 1, is an Instagram baby brand rep. Picture: Shae Beplate.
"When she is older she will be able to see the excitement in her photos and that she loved dress-ups."

Ms Wegner said Anabela had received offers from brands in China and US but was staying local. She said it had also opened doors for her as a mother.

"I have loved meeting other brand rep mums and being part of a company and being the first to see and try new releases," she said.

Originally published as The Townsville bub taking Instagram by storm

