Theatre group doesn’t miss a beat during COVID-19

Nanango Theatre Company wardrobe team members Karen Denniss and Annette McKieth help sort and organise the wardrobe department during the down time. (Photo: Jon Fearnley)

NANANGO Theatre Company has not missed a beat in its preparations to ensure a ‘bigger and better’ theatre group once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Spokeswoman Tracy Clarke said actors were practicing lines with the aid of an online app, while members were researching scripts for future plays and giving the theatre a facelift.

Ms Clarke said before the coronavirus restrictions the theatre was due to present a performance of three one-act plays in April.

This will now be the ‘first cab off the rank’ once they reopened.

In the meantime, the actors were able to work on their lines and characters by themselves with the help of the Script Rehearser App, she said.

“Other people are looking at and reading scripts and getting ideas for future plays,” she said.

Ms Clarke said the theatre tried to source local material when it could as well as performing familiar favourites.

“We try to have a balance, but quality comes first,” she said.

Another behind the scenes project to make performance more accessible to people of all-abilities has been delayed.

Ms Clarke said Nanango Theatre had been working with Blue Roo Theatre Company to support and engage with local people of all abilities.

Blue Roo Theatre Company is an Independent Theatre group whose performers are people with a disability.

In collaboration with Blue Roo Theatre Company’s artistic director and founder Clark Crystal, Nanango Theatre Company had planned to launch a series of workshops across the region followed by a performance in October.

“It will make life more magical for people with a disability and a lot of people can see they’re talented,” Ms Clarke said.

The project has been put on hold until next year, as has the theatre’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

But as the theatre takes a forced break, work has been full steam ahead to upgrade lights and electrical wiring, renew curtains in the dressing rooms, trim the trees outside and take stock of costumes and sets.

Ms Clarke said in addition to ensuring the future of the theatre, engaging with members helped make sure its community was coping well in isolation.

“We want to make sure members are OK emotionally and socially,” she said.