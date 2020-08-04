Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance following a double robbery at Jamaica Blue Cafe and Dollars and Sense. Photo: Holly Cormack.
Crime

Theives break into cafe through roof: register, safe stolen

Holly Cormack
4th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
POLICE are urging public assistance after a Kingaroy cafe and shop were robbed on the weekend.

Between 6pm on August 2 and 1.25am on August 3, two unknown persons broke into the Dollars and Sense store on Avoca street.

They accessed the building via the roof, removing several roof panels to create an entrance. At this point, they activated a trigger alarm, but managed to escape with a floor safe containing cash.

Between midday on August 2 and 5.50am August 3, unknown persons broke into Jamaica Blue Cafe in Kingaroy Shoppingworld by forcing open the lock.

Staff arrived at work on Monday morning to find the cash register, which contained a quantity of cash, had been stolen.

The empty draw of the cash register was later located in Markwell Street.

Police believe the same individuals may be responsible for both break-ins.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding these crimes to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

