‘There’s a plan’: Council on coronavirus case

BE ALERT South Burnett Regional Council CEO, Mark Pitt reveals council plans for a potential coronavirus outbreak in the region. (PHOTO: FILE)

"PEOPLE should be alert, not alarmed."

This is the message for the South Burnett community from council chief executive Mark Pitt after one case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Kingaroy today.

He said the council's disaster management committee is currently working with Queensland Health in ways to contain the virus.

"Containment will be part of the solution, assisting people from spreading it will be part of the overall goal," Mr Pitt said.

"It's been good co-operation from all levels of government, working towards how we can best contain the spread of this."

The local disaster management group executive team has been in contact with various groups and has been following the outbreak situation.

Mayor Keith Campbell, general manager for State Emergency Services Aaron Meehan, council CEO Mark Pitt and a council engineer sat in on a dtate disaster co-ordination committee this week.

They have also been in contact with the district disaster committee.

"Yes, there is a plan," Mr Pitt said.

"We're looking at what options we have as far as getting further information to the community, in support of Queensland Health messaging.

"At the moment we've made enquiries to Queensland Health to confirmed cases, what does it mean, what actions do we need to take."

Mr Pitt said people should remain calm when it comes to the coronavirus.

"Yes it is a real thing, but it is not dissimilar to a bad influenza season."

"You need good hygiene, if you are sick, please stay home.

"Washing hands thoroughly is still one of the best ways to stop transmission."

Mr Pitt said at this point in time the local council elections were not cancelled.