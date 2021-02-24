Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Heidi Petith
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Heidi Petith
Politics

'These babies are left to gasp for breath until they die'

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 2:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland's health minister has responded to an MP's proposal that would result in doctors being slapped with a fine and potentially deregistered if they did not intervene when a child was born alive during an abortion.

Dawson MP George Christensen wants to introduce a private member's bill to overturn clinical guidelines in Queensland that state "if (during an abortion) a live birth occurs … do not provide life-sustaining treatment".

Mr Christensen is seeking community support for his Children Born Alive Protection Bill 2021, which is calling for doctors to face "significant financial penalty and probable deregistration" for children born alive, including as a result of terminations.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"In most Australian states, doctors are not required to provide medical assistance to children born alive as a result of an abortion," Mr Christensen's website states.

"These babies are left to gasp for breath until they die.

"They deserve the same rights and medical treatment as any other human being."

In a statement responding to the proposed bill, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said: "I stand by legislation around terminations the Queensland Parliament passed through a conscience vote."

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath speaks during Question Time at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath speaks during Question Time at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Deputy medical director of Marie Stopes Australia Catriona Melville told Guardian Australia abortions beyond the 14-16 week mark were "very, very uncommon" and used the "induced foetal demise" procedure.

Ms Melville said an injection was given before surgery so there was "no chance of any sign of life".

More stories:

Local politicians take on the big issues in new roles

The promises Palaszczuk has to deliver for Mackay

Moments of Mackay, Whitsunday election

Queensland laws were recently changed to allow anyone up to 22 weeks pregnant to request a termination, for any reason, without disclosing the reason to a doctor.

Ms Melville said late-term abortions were often required because of lethal foetal anomalies, meaning doctors "wouldn't be providing life sustaining treatment", and that for extremely early pregnancies resuscitation was "not ethical".

Signs of life following a termination of pregnancy does not mean the termination was unsuccessful.

In Queensland, there were 203 live births following a termination of pregnancy between 2005 and 2015.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

More Stories

abortion bill auspol george christensen mp marie stopes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Illegal road user hit with thousands of dollars in fines

        Premium Content Illegal road user hit with thousands of dollars in fines

        Crime A South Burnett man has been slapped with over $2000 in fines and a court date after breaking several road rules.

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games

        Elderly South Burnett woman injured in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Elderly South Burnett woman injured in two-vehicle crash

        Breaking A woman reported to be in her 70s has been transported to hospital with injuries...

        Man flown to hospital after rolling truck on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after rolling truck on Burnett Highway

        News A man has been transported to hospital with head injuries after crashing his truck...