’They gave her something … then the screaming started’

Families and children looked on in horror as three people overdosed by the pool of a resort complex. WARNING: GRAPHIC

HOLIDAYING families and young children looked on in horror as three people overdosed on what is thought to have been Ketamine by the pool of a Gold Coast resort complex.

Shocking footage has aired of a woman being resuscitated and another receiving an injection to bring her back to consciousness. She then screams.

The video, shot from the balcony of a Chevron Island resort on Thursday afternoon, shows paramedics frantically working on two women. A police officer is forced to hold one of their heads as the woman screams and violently thrashes about.

Police and paramedics treated three people who overdosed and where found unconscious next to a pool in Surfers Paradise on Boxing Day 2019. Photo: Supplied

A witness, who asked not to be named, said the scenes were "very confronting".

"It was very full on to see, we had only just been down there having some Boxing Day beers and a barbecue, while having a bit of a swim around the pool.

"We'd gone back inside the unit to watch a bit of the cricket, we were about 20m away from the pool. We'd originally seen them come in. There was four of them, but there was already kids playing in the pool.

"Then we could hear some splashing and yelling, we thought the kids were playing Marco Polo. One of our mates went out, we were going to go for another swim."

One woman was dragged from the pool. Photo: Supplied

He said what they saw next was shocking.

"One of the women was out cold. The other one was half in the pool, half out of it, screaming trying to get out of the pool and the two blokes there were just curled over. They weren't bloody helping to get the girl out of the pool.

"She was down the deep end as well. The bloke was just sitting there looking at her struggling. He could have reached over and grabbed her hand if he wanted to and he wouldn't.

"Just as we were about to go and drag her out, a lady across the other side yelled out that she'd been watching and called an ambulance. They were there instantly, as soon as we walked around the corner."

The witness said the paramedics were quickly working on the two women.

A woman who overdosed screamed after being revived. Photo: Supplied

"The first lot rocked in and they dragged her out and she was pretty much no good. The other one that was sitting down, I don't know what it was, but they gave her some sort of shot, she was barely talking, whatever they gave her, brought her out of it and that's when the screaming and everything happened.

"The paramedics were yelling at them trying to figure out what they took, but they both couldn't talk.

"Then one of them ran around the corner … the cops quickly ran around and grabbed him.

"There was stuff all around the pool, blood, it was a lot."

He said there were a lot of families and children watching.

In a statement the Queensland Ambulance Service said it took three people to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Paramedics, including Bicycle Response Team, Critical Care and High Acuity Response, were called to an apartment building at 5.48pm after three patients were found unconscious after an overdose," the statement reads.

Witnesses were left shocked by the mass overdose. Photo: Supplied

"A male in his 50s was transported to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"The other two patients, both females aged in their 20s and 30s, were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition."

Gold Coast Senior Operations Supervisor Neil Stead said it appeared three people had overdosed on a painkiller.

"The drug they were supposed to have used, and it hasn't been proven, is the same kind of drug you would give a patient who would have had a massive trauma and you're trying to reduce the pain," he said.

"A bystander stated they took a drug called ketamine. Whether they did or they didn't, we don't know.

"If you're a normal healthy person with no pain or injuries it's going to reduce your level of consciousness.

"If you happen to be in a swimming pool, the chances of drowning are exponential as you will get drowsy, you will go under water, you will take water in, drown and potentially die."