Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

IN COURT: Henry Paul Gymore faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6. Picture: Facebook

A Dalby man was labelled a thief in court after his sticky fingers stole $60 from a person’s pokies winnings while he was on camera.

Henry Paul Gyemore, 42, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6 charged with stealing, following his brazen offence at the Australian Hotel.

The court heard about 6.50pm on November 16 2020, Gyemore was in the pub’s gaming section, where he spotted a punter leaving their poker machine to take a phone call.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said CCTV observed the defendant approach the machine and withdraw the winnings from it.

On March 6 2021, police observed Gyemore walking through Dalby, and talked to him in relation to the matter.

The court heard he made full admissions to police about taking the money.

Sergeant Chris Hutchins told the court his history was “full of dishonesty offences”.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the 42-year-old father was remorseful for his “opportunistic” offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Gyemore his act of stealing was “pretty stupid” on his behalf.

“It was opportunistic, and despite it being opportunistic, you’re a thief,“ Magistrate Mossop said.

“You stole somebody else’s money, and you got caught, and you deserved to be caught.”

Gyemore pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $60 compensation to his victim.

He was then sentenced to 40 hours community service.

A conviction was recorded.

