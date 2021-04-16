Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Henry Paul Gymore faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6. Picture: Facebook
IN COURT: Henry Paul Gymore faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6. Picture: Facebook
News

Thief nicks $60 worth of pokies winnings at pub

Sam Turner
16th Apr 2021 10:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby man was labelled a thief in court after his sticky fingers stole $60 from a person’s pokies winnings while he was on camera.

Henry Paul Gyemore, 42, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6 charged with stealing, following his brazen offence at the Australian Hotel.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The court heard about 6.50pm on November 16 2020, Gyemore was in the pub’s gaming section, where he spotted a punter leaving their poker machine to take a phone call.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said CCTV observed the defendant approach the machine and withdraw the winnings from it.

On March 6 2021, police observed Gyemore walking through Dalby, and talked to him in relation to the matter.

The court heard he made full admissions to police about taking the money.

Sergeant Chris Hutchins told the court his history was “full of dishonesty offences”.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the 42-year-old father was remorseful for his “opportunistic” offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Gyemore his act of stealing was “pretty stupid” on his behalf.

“It was opportunistic, and despite it being opportunistic, you’re a thief,“ Magistrate Mossop said.

“You stole somebody else’s money, and you got caught, and you deserved to be caught.”

Gyemore pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $60 compensation to his victim.

He was then sentenced to 40 hours community service.

A conviction was recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police dalby stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in South Burnett

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in South Burnett

        News VOTE NOW: Matt Preston's search for the best bakery in South Burnett has us drooling. Now, it's over to you. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        Premium Content VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        News Ben Roberts-Smith fronts colleagues after ‘smiling assassins’ leak

        ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Premium Content ‘Special night out’ gone wrong lands Burnett man in court

        Crime What was meant to be a “special night out” for a newly reconciled couple ended in...

        Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

        Premium Content Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crashing into cow

        News A man has been flown to hospital after crashing his motorbike