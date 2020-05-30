Menu
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
Crime

Thief’s karma after stolen goods taken

by Lea Emery
30th May 2020 7:12 AM
A GOLD Coast man who stole an electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag was left smarting when thieves stole the items back off him before he could sell them.

Shannon Paul Hargraves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and breaching bail.

The 31 year old entered a Surfers Paradise garage about 3am on March 22 this year and took the electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag.

The items were worth more than $1800.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse asked Hargraves what happened to the stolen goods.

"I'm not too sure," he said.

"They go re-stolen off me before I could sell them. I was on the streets at the time."

Hargraves promised he would pay the owner back.

Magistrate Dowse fined him $600 and ordered he pay the owners $1830 in restitution.

Originally published as Thief's karma after stolen goods taken

court crime shannon paul hargraves theft

