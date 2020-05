CARD THEFT: Investigations are underway as police look into a recent mobile phone and bank card theft.

OFFICERS from the Kingaroy Police Station are currently investigating the theft of a mobile phone and bank cards and the subsequent use of the cards at a nearby service station.

Police were alerted to the theft on Saturday night (May 2) at 6pm.

They allege the stolen bank cards were then used at a service station on Youngman St.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have any information regarding the theft contact Policelink on 13 14 44.