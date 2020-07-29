Alleged milk truck thief could not get a-whey

UPDATE: Police have charged a man following the theft of a Norco milk truck from the Grand Central loading bay his morning

It will be alleged the vehicle was parked in the loading bay at a shopping centre on Margaret St with the engine running when a it was stolen by an unknown person at around 4.30am.

The vehicle was found crashed at Crows Nest a short time later.

Police arrested a man Blackbutt after it is alleged, he obtained a lift from the scene from a passing motorist who later reported the incident to police.

A 30-year-old Kearney's Spring man has been charged with stealing a vehicle, possess utensils and fail to take reasonable care in respect of a syringe or needle and is due to face Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 28.

8.15AM: Police are on the hunt for a Norco milk truck that was stolen from the Grand Central loading bay this morning.

Toowoomba Sergeant Renee Crowe said the thieves entered the loading bay at about 4.30am and nicked the truck.

"We are still reviewing CCTV footage at this time," she said.

"It is a very opportunistic incident."

Thieves stole a Norco milk truck from Grand Central.

The truck was laden with milk destined for restaurants and cafes across the Toowoomba CBD, leading the people from Copper Bench to appeal for its return.

"Please keep a lookout for our beloved milk truck," they said.

"These thieves probably don't know how many guts they are kicking."

If you see a Norco milk truck dumped, or it driver acting suspiciously, phone Policelink on 131 444.