The bike was stolen from under the house. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

THIEVES stole a bike from underneath a Nanango house overnight.

The matte black 4-stroke pit bike was taken from a Railway Lane address on Monday, January 20.

Offenders entered the yard through a gate taking the bike from underneath the house.

Nanango police are continuing to investigate the theft.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.