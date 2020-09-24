Menu
Seven crews attended a fire in Ellesmere this morning, which saw a shed and caravan destroyed. Photo/Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade
News

Third grass fire in as many days destroys shed, caravan near Kingaroy

Holly Cormack
24th Sep 2020 8:47 AM
A CARAVAN and shed were burnt in a grass fire at Ellesmere this morning, in the third fire the region has seen in three days.

Seven crews from urban (fire brigades), Stuart River RFB and Brooklands RFB attended the blaze at 1.30am this morning, after reports of a small grass burning on Kumbia Road.

Queensland Ambulance were also on scene.

Brooklands RFB said there are a lot of unmaintained and vacant areas with long grass in the area, which are all currently vulnerable.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, a shed and a caravan were damaged.

bushfire season ellesmere fire kingaroy fire qfes
South Burnett

