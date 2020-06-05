Third time’s a charm for major Burnett CBD upgrade

AFTER already being knocked back twice, the South Burnett Regional Council has finally received some positive news.

Downtown Kingaroy will undergo a major transformation with Maranoa MP David Littleproud announcing a $4.5 million Building Better Regions Fund investment for upgrades today.

The Kingaroy Revitalisation Project will further be supported by council who has committed a further $7.6M to the upgrades.

Mr Littleproud said the funding would go towards a multitude of elements.

"Kingaroy is set for a facelift that will see roads, spaces, pedestrian traffic and a revitalised shopping precinct transformed for ease-of-use," he said.

"The Kingaroy Transformation Project is all about boosting efficiency and giving South Burnett residents and tourists more incentives to get around Kingaroy."

Mr Littleproud said the project would modernise and upgrade the Kingaroy CBD, including directing both local and tourist visitors into the Kingaroy town centre, improving access into and around the CBD, creating community meeting spaces and providing measures to remove heavy vehicle traffic from inner-CBD roads.

The project will also improve safety for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, improve lighting for a safer town centre, incorporate technological elements for modern day life, and create a lively and interesting shopping experience in the main street, enticing people to walk and explore.

"One of my top goals as the member for Maranoa is to keep improving our public infrastructure for the more efficient movement of goods and transport, so that we are better connected with our community and to boost tourism.

"Investing in well-equipped infrastructure is a priority because it gives our businesses better access to markets and that's a key goal of mine."

"The South Burnett has been hit with hard times through the drought and this project is all about putting some new energy into the town which has the potential to attract more residents, businesses and professionals.

The Kingaroy Revitalisation Project is one step closer to fruition after Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced approval of $4 million funding. Photo: SBRC

Mr Littleproud has now secured more than $45 million through BBRF projects in the Maranoa electorate since 2016.

"BBRF funded projects go a long way to improving services, events, facilities, creating jobs and securing a fair share for communities that have been battling through drought."

Round Four of BBRF includes a total $200 million in grants, with projects falling under the Infrastructure Projects Stream or the Community Investments Stream.