Viewers have ripped into the farcical novelty fight between YouTubers Jake Paul and AnEsonGib, which only lasted two minutes.
Offbeat

‘This is a joke’: YouTuber bout slammed

31st Jan 2020 6:51 PM

YouTuber Jake Paul has dominated Ali Eson Gib (AnEsonGib) in their novelty boxing match, completing a comprehensive first-round knockout in Miami.

Paul only need two minutes to end the fight, looking a class above the hapless AnEsonGib, who struggled to stay on his feet.

AnEsonGib was knocked down three time by weak punches, regularly falling over with his awkward, unbalanced stance.

Jake Paul punches AnEsonGib during their fight in Miami
It was a dull, uneventful affair from the debutants without much professionalism or entertainment - most reaction to the fight was focused on the lack of talent or experience on display.

Even more surprising was the fight's classification as a co-main event, alongside three title fights.

But these YouTuber fights have introduced a new audience to the sport, the two Logan Paul vs KSI fights being massive commercial successes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paul appeared unfazed by the criticism.

"That was lit. I'm taking a moment to soak it in," the younger Paul said after the fight.

"I caught the boxing bug … I put the work in. I'm in love with this sport. My power and speed took him out in the first round.

"I dedicated the last five months of my life to this, I sacrificed everything for this. You all said this was my best competitor and I silenced him in one round."

KSI yells at Jake Paul from the crowd
After the bout, Paul called out YouTuber KSI, who was in the crowd and had famously defeated his older brother in a similar fight back in November.

"KSI's next. Where is that p**** at? KSI is going to get clocked next," Paul said.

"I didn't have to f***ing win by two points … You had to beat my bro by a made call.

"Let's make it happen."

Although nothing is confirmed, Jake Paul and KSI seem destined to face off in the ring next.

