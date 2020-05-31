Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Angelis has died aged 68.
Michael Angelis has died aged 68.
Celebrity

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 4:04 PM

The longest-running voice actor on iconic children's show Thomas & Friends has died, aged 68.

Michael Angelis, who was the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine from 1991 to 2012, died at his home on Saturday, his agents confirmed.

 

Michael Angelis has passed away aged 68.
Michael Angelis has passed away aged 68.

 

Angelis worked on the show from its third to its 16th series for the UK, over a period of 21 years.

He also headed six American episodes, the first six The Railway Stories CDs and other commercials.

Angelis took over the role from The Beatles icon Ringo Starr in 1991. In 2012, he was succeeded by Alec Baldwin.

However, many will forever associate the show with Angelis's lilting English voice, and are mourning his death.

 

 

Angelis had a glowing career in the entrainment industry.

As well as narrating the show, he also portrayed the villain Mickey Startup in the television adaptation of comedy-drama Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in its third season.

Michael was married to Coronation Street star Helen Worth from 1991 until their divorce in 2001, and went on to wed Welsh model Jennifer Khalastchi later that year.

Originally published as Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

 

 

editors picks michael angelis narrator thomas the tank engine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Living history’: Iconic ute restored after seven years

        premium_icon ‘Living history’: Iconic ute restored after seven years

        Community Why Mark Pitt believes his fully restored ute is ‘more than just a car.’

        Injured climbers escape after Burnett helicopter rescue

        premium_icon Injured climbers escape after Burnett helicopter rescue

        News Emergency services assisted to rescue injured climbers off a Burnett mountain.

        How new red benches aim to unite region in DV month

        premium_icon How new red benches aim to unite region in DV month

        Council News Council pledges to support national campaign to create awareness for Domestic...

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients