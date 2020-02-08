Thor sighted on the Capricorn Coast

CELB SPOTTED: Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth was photographed on the Capricorn Coast about to take a ride on the Freedom Fast Cats' 'Freedom Monarch' to GKI.

AUSTRALIA'S hunky Hollywood heart throb Chris Hemsworth, best known as the character Thor from the Mavel movie franchise, has set locals hearts racing after being spotted on the Capricorn Coast.

A snapshot of Mr Hemsworth was shared by Freedom Fast Cats onto their social media.

"How awesome is this - 'Freedom Monarch', fresh after a paint job and looking mighty fine is greeted by the one and only Chris Hemsworth,' FFC said.

"Paging Mr Hemsworth, Thor - God of Thunder..... Freedom Monarch is at your service, we hope you enjoyed your short time aboard the Mothership."

It is understood that the famous actor was headed for a weekend jaunt on picteresque Great Keppel Island.

It is unclear why People magazine's 2014 'Sexiest Man Alive' was in CQ but it could be related to the filming of his latest movie project.

Yesterday, he created a stir after being spotted at Gladstone Airport.

The Jet Bar Café posted these photos of staff with Chris Hemsworth at Gladstone Airport.

The Jet Bar Cafe posted staff selfies with the star of Thor to their Facebook page.

Staff member Maddy McPhail said it was pretty cool to meet him.

"He was just walking around like a normal person," Ms McPhail said.

Who knows where the God of Thunder will appear next?